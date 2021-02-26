United Cajun Navy helping out in Shreveport after severe winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United Cajun Navy and the Shreveport Volunteer Network are teaming up with a Shreveport area church to distribute food and water to people in need after the severe winter weather that moved through the ArkLaTex the week of Feb. 15.
The event is being held Friday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summer Grove Baptist Church, located at 8924 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport. Those in need can get free spaghetti plate lunches, water, hand sanitizer, non-perishable food products, blankets, and more.
People in need can also head to the church Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. to get drive-thru meals.
