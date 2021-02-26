LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported to CDC each day continues to decrease, but case counts remain high. As of February 22, the 7-day average of new cases is 64,148. Keep up these healthy habits to help slow the spread in your community: - Wear a mask over your nose and mouth. - Stay 6 feet away from others. - Avoid crowds. - Make sure that indoor spaces are well ventilated. - Wash your hands with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. - Get vaccinated when it’s available to you. See more COVID-19 case data: https://bit.ly/3k2YJpC.