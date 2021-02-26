Soggy conditions continue Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After seeing heavy rain with even a couple severe thunderstorms mixed in last night we are tracking more heavy rain and thunderstorm activity across the ArkLaTex for your Friday. As we discussed yesterday the period of greatest wet weather will be now through the early afternoon hours on your Friday. As will be the story over the next few days we are really watching the rain move through in as series of ‘waves’ where there will be a particularly wet 12 hour period followed by isolated shower activity. Temperatures will continue to be mild with highs over the weekend in the mid-70s. We are expecting cooler temperatures though as we kick off next week.
So if you getting ready to head out the door into this mess this morning make sure you have all of your rain gear, especially if you live across northern portions of the region. We are tracking continued heavy rain for the I-30 corridor throughout the morning hours before starting to dissipate as we head into the afternoon. There is the potential that a couple of these storm could be on the strong side, but at a bare minimum expect some heavy rain. Temperatures again will range from the 50s in the north to the mid-60s across southern portions of the ArkLaTex.
As we head through the weekend we are tracking more unsettled weather for the region. During the morning hours on Saturday we are watching for some more shower activity across the ArkLaTex before more thank likely seeing some slight clearing in the afternoon. Sunday will start off dry, but then we are watching for more wet weather that will quickly move in for the afternoon hours and some of this rain could be on the heavy side. Temperatures though even with all the rain will be very warm with high temperatures likely in the 70s.
Looking ahead to next week we are expecting more of the same for the ArkLaTex with the week starting off an a wet note. More moderate and heavy rain will impact the region throughout the day on Monday, and there is growing potential that this will be issue for your Tuesday morning as well. Temperatures will also be much cooler as the front will finally start pushing through the ArkLaTex. Rain should clear out Tuesday afternoon and we should see drier conditions along with warmer temperatures the rest of the week.
So get ready for a soggy and stormy next few day, but have great weekend!
