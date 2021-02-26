Soggy conditions continue Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After seeing heavy rain with even a couple severe thunderstorms mixed in last night we are tracking more heavy rain and thunderstorm activity across the ArkLaTex for your Friday. As we discussed yesterday the period of greatest wet weather will be now through the early afternoon hours on your Friday. As will be the story over the next few days we are really watching the rain move through in as series of ‘waves’ where there will be a particularly wet 12 hour period followed by isolated shower activity. Temperatures will continue to be mild with highs over the weekend in the mid-70s. We are expecting cooler temperatures though as we kick off next week.