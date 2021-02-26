Rainy weekend but brighter days are ahead

This weekend will be more of the same. Rain here, rain there. Saturday will have more rain in the morning, then drier but cloudy in the afternoon. Sunday will be opposite and will start out dry, but the showers and storms will be increasing throughout the day. So, I have the rain chances up to 50% Saturday, and 80% on Sunday. Both days I would have an indoor plan alternative. If you are going to run any errands, Saturday is the better day to do so. Temperatures will be warm and heat up to the 70s.