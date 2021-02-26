Rainy weekend but brighter days are ahead

(KSLA) - This weekend will be a bit gloomy and rainy. Showers will be around Saturday with more thunderstorm activity Sunday. However, the sunshine could return by the middle part of next week!
There may be a couple lingering showers this evening. If anything, it will be light. Maybe more like mist. So, if you have any Friday evening plans, it wouldn’t hurt to have your umbrella, but you may be able to get away without it. Temperatures will be a little cool and hang around the upper 50s.
Tonight will be dry for the most part, but a couple stray showers cannot be ruled out. I have the rain chances at 40%. More of the rain will be closer to sunrise on Saturday. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 50s.
This weekend will be more of the same. Rain here, rain there. Saturday will have more rain in the morning, then drier but cloudy in the afternoon. Sunday will be opposite and will start out dry, but the showers and storms will be increasing throughout the day. So, I have the rain chances up to 50% Saturday, and 80% on Sunday. Both days I would have an indoor plan alternative. If you are going to run any errands, Saturday is the better day to do so. Temperatures will be warm and heat up to the 70s.
Monday will also be a wet day with more showers and storms around. I do not expect any severe. It will continue to be off an on rain throughout the day, so keep the umbrella with you. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 50s.
There is some indication that by Tuesday, the rain may finally move away! The sunshine could even return by the afternoon! So, brighter days are ahead. Literally! Just be aware though, that I have a 40% chance of rain for the morning hours as the rain moves out of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will likely warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will finally see the sunshine again! It will be a couple a beautiful days! I do expect a few passing clouds, but little to no rain. Therefore, we should be able to let our backyards dry out a little bit! Temperatures will heat back up to the mid to upper 60s, so it will be warm.
Keep the umbrella with you for the next several days! Stay dry and have a great weekend!
