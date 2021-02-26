NPSO investigating death of inmate

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, they are currently investigating the death of an inmate at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Officials say inmate Vernell Brooks, 38, of Natchitoches was found unresponsive by corrections officers in his cell at approximately 12:52 a.m. on Feb. 25 between routine monitoring.
Upon discovering Brooks, first responders from NRMC, NFD, and NPDC Medical Staff were immediately notified while officers began CPR.
CPR continued while Brooks was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center where all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. An autopsy was then ordered to determine the cause and manner of death.
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, investigators from the Corrections and Criminal Investigations Bureaus, along with Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office, are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Brooks’ death.
