Man removed from burning home in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department responded to an EMS call for an adult male in the 9400 block of McAdoo Street just after 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26.
Shreveport fire crews arrived on scene and updated the call to a house fire.
Crews on scene say the man locked himself inside the burning home. SFD and Shreveport police removed the man from the home. He was not injured.
The man is currently in police custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
