Louisiana authorities investigate inmate death

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities are investigating the death of a 38-year-old inmate at a detention center in the northern part of the state.
Vernell Brooks, of Natchitoches, was found unresponsive early Thursday in his cell at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Sheriff Stuart Wright said the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Wright did not provide details on the sentence or crime Brooks was being held on.
