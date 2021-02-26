The Good Stuff: The Good Rising

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Individuals, organizations, and volunteer groups rose to the occasion when tens of thousands across the ArkLaTex were unable to drive the roads and lost safe drinking water.
This loss impacted not just locals at their homes and businesses, but hospitals and first responders.
Local oil companies delivered water to local hospitals who needed it for day-to-day care of patients. Off duty fire fighters were clearing emergency ramps at emergency rooms and fire stations, and even driving frontline medical workers to their shifts.
There were so many just like Nolan Williams in east Texas who bought as much water as he could, hit the road, and delivered to all who needed it across Cass County and beyond.
The Shreveport Volunteer Network quickly jumped into action clearing roads and parking lots, and pulling big rigs back on to highways.
Likely their most critical effort was driving to Baton Rouge and loading up a gooseneck trailer full of water and supplies for many across Shreveport who were left without.
These men and women, and the countless others just like them, are truly The Good Stuff.
