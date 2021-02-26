Arkansas business owners excited for COVID-19 guideline adjustments

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Today Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson extended the state’s Public Health Declaration through the end of March. This decision, along with some adjustments, has business owners excited about the near future.
The beat is picking up for Less Munn with Cross Ties Entertainment Venue in downtown Texarkana. Munn and his partners opened the business under various restrictions as a result of state mandates due to COVID-19.
“We were not eligible for any type of federal government money or state government money to help us out because we had not been opened for a year at least,” said Munn.
With the exception of mask-wearing, Hutchinson changed other health department directives to guidelines. He said the reason for the change is because the state has made progress in the pandemic with a steady decline in cases.
“Let me emphasize just because we are moving from directives to guidelines doesn’t mean we should see a change in behavior. Businesses are incentivized to follow guidelines because that gives them business liability protection,” said Gov. Hutchinson.
The change allows for more flexibility for indoor and outdoor events. Munn says that is good news and with safety in mind they can host larger crowds at his venue.
“It gives the businesses an opportunity to get moving again and kind of let us take care of ourselves it’s very encouraging to be able to get moving in the right direction,” said Munn.
However, Hutchinson says this change could be temporary if COVID-19 begins going in the opposite direction.
“If we see a dramatic change or necessity based on where we are with the virus then the guidelines can be reinstated as mandates,” said Hutchinson.
