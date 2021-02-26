Accused child molester’s bond hearing moved up a day

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The mother of one of the alleged victims in a case against Stacey Glenn Wilhite tells KSLA News 12 she’s upset she never was notified that the 53-year-old man’s bond hearing was moved from Friday, Feb. 26, to Thursday, Feb. 25.
“I’m mad,” she told KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner, adding that she was laying out documents and preparing for tomorrow’s scheduled hearing when she took Warner’s phone call.
She adds that she hasn’t heard from the court in some time and that the last contact she had was a Dec. 15 letter from the Bossier Parish clerk of court’s office stating that a status conference hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 26.
Wilhite’s attorney tells KSLA News 12 the decision was made Wednesday, Feb. 24, to move it up a day.
He added that he thought the $2 million bond was, in his words, “excessive.”
Online records show Wilhite faces five charges of molestation of a juvenile and two charges of indecent behavior with juveniles.
According to at least two parents of alleged victims, they tell KSLA News 12 the incidents happened while they were either living in or while visiting the same neighborhood where Wilhite once lived, in Bossier City’s Tiburon neighborhood.
