Willis-Knighton to give extra vacation time to employees who worked during wintry weather

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Willis-Knighton Health System says it will reward its employees who worked during the back-to-back winter storms.
Officials also announced Thursday that the health system, which is one of the Shreveport-Bossier City MSA’s largest employers, will pay its non-essential workers who were unable to report for duty as scheduled during the 10-day weather event.
“We often refer to the people at Willis-Knighton as our family. That’s why we felt we needed to do what family does,” James K. Elrod, president and CEO of Willis-Knighton, says in a statement released by the health system.
The snow, ice and freezing rain made many ArkLaTex roadways impassable for days. Water outages impacted thousands of people and businesses, including many Willis-Knighton facilities.
“Due to the length and the severity of this weather disaster (Sunday, Feb. 14, to Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021), senior executives recognized that many employees would be seriously affected financially from the loss of a week or more of pay and that they would be forced to use vacation or sick time to make up the differences,” Willis-Knighton’s statement says.
Elrod indicated that employees who reported for duty during the weather event will get an extra hour of vacation time for each hour they worked.
And Willis-Knighton will pay every non-essential employee who was not required to report to work for the number of hours they were normally scheduled to work, thus missing no pay.
