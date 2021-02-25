SPD releases image of armed robbery suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this person?
On Friday, Feb. 16, Shreveport people were called regarding an armed robbery in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive.
At the scene, officers were told that a man approached the victim, banished a handgun and demanded money. The victim then complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators have released an image from surveillance footage to the public in hopes of getting this suspect identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously. Please include cad # 21-022595 with your tip.
