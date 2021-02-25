So, you got your vaccine. What should you do now?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each day, more and more Louisianans are being vaccinated for COVID-19. In fact, to date, over 850 thousand doses of the vaccine have been administered, while just about 295 thousand are fully vaccinated.
But, as the number of people inoculated for the coronavirus increases, how should our behavior change - if at all?
According to the CDC, medical experts are still working to learn whether or not the vaccine slows transmission rates, even if you don’t get sick. That’s why, for now, even after you get the vaccine, you are urged to continue behaviors that are proven to slow the spread of the virus.
Here’s what the CDC recommends:
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth
- Stay at least six feet from others
- Avoid crowds
- Avoid poorly ventilated areas
- Wash hands often
“What we know is that the vaccine protects you once you’re vaccinated,” said Dr. John Vanchiere, who is at the helm of coronavirus vaccination efforts in northwest Louisiana. “We still don’t know how well it prevents the transmission of the virus to other people.”
Interestingly, according to Vanchiere, is that COVID-19 mitigation measures haven’t just hampered the spread of COVID-19 — it’s also slowing the spread of other viruses.
“What’s been fascinating is that over this winter, we’ve seen virtually no flu, and very few respiratory viruses,” he explained. “I’m hearing from lots of people how much they’re going to wear masks next winter, as well, because they’ve seen how beneficial it can be to their own health.”
Louisiana appears to be making progress in slowing the spread of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 879 new cases of the virus with 687 hospitalized. Two weeks ago, the state reported 2,739 cases of the virus with 1,001 hospitalizations.
