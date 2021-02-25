Shooting on Amherst Street leaves one injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday, Feb. 24 in Shreveport.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Amherst Street and Burke Street.
Officials say a man was shot in the back and the arm. He was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
No other details are available right now.
