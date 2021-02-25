SAVE OUR SENIORS: Gov. Abbot announces initiative to vaccinate homebound Texas seniors against COVID-19

AUSTIN (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday, Feb. 25 that a statewide initiative to vaccinate homebound seniors against COVID-19 is launching in Texas.
A program to vaccinate homebound seniors is ongoing in Corpus Christi and serves as the model for the state’s initiative.
“A key part of our mission in the fight against COVID-19 is to vaccinate seniors and those who are most at risk — and senior vaccination programs like the one in Corpus Christi are crucial to accomplishing this mission,” said Gov. Abbott. “I am proud of the work being done by the Corpus Christi Fire Department, Meals On Wheels, and city leadership to identify and vaccinate homebound seniors in their community. By implementing a similar model throughout the state, and with the support of the Texas National Guard, we will reach more homebound seniors in communities across Texas and provide them with these life-saving vaccines.”
As part of the initiative, the state will send more than 1,000 National Guard members to help communities vaccinate homebound seniors. The guardsmen will focus on identifying and registering homebound seniors and visit homes to administer vaccines. The state is allocating up to 8,000 doses for the first week of the initiative. Gov. Abbott says the state will work with organizations such as Meals on Wheels and various nursing groups to identify seniors in need of the vaccine.
The program launches Monday, March 1.
