Missouri-based organization donates 42,000 bottles of water to Texas church

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - GT Church in Atlanta, Texas teamed up with Convoy of Hope on Thursday, Feb. 25 to help the Cass County community recover from the water woes the area experienced over the past week.
Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, international, humanitarian-relief organization based in Springfield, Missouri with the goal of bringing help and hope to those who are impoverished, hungry and hurting.
The organization is providing around 42,000 bottles of water to the church for distribution.
Cass County, like other counties in the area, experienced no water or low water pressure as a result of last weeks wintry weather.
“We just want to bless people and bless our community especially in time of need when you know when the water is still having to be boiled and not being able to be drank right now because of the certain event we had last week,” said Keith Hampton, pastor of GT Church.
