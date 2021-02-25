Marshall’s emergency management director says car washes, restaurants may resume normal operation

From the City of Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - On February 22, 2021, Marshall Fire Department Chief Reggie Cooper, as Emergency Management Director, declared a local state of emergency regarding car washes and restaurants On February 22, 2021, Marshall Fire Department Chief Reggie Cooper, as Emergency Management Director, declared a local state of emergency regarding car washes and restaurants. Today, February 25, 2021, the City of Marshall Public Works department has verified proper water distribution pressures. The microbiological sample marked “special” collected from representative locations throughout the system was analyzed by an accredited lab to be found safe for consumption.
In response to this, the Emergency Management Director has directed that all car washes within the city limits may immediately resume operation. All restaurants within the city limits may return to regular operations and are no longer required to use disposable paper plates, utensils, and cups. Restaurants, convenience stores, and foodservice industries are allowed to resume the utilization of fountain drink machines.