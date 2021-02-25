Man shot while walking; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating following a shooting on Thursday morning.
Officers got the call to the 6300 block of Tinker Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.
Police say the victim was walking when shots were fired. The source of the gunfire is unknown.
The victim was shot in the foot. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.