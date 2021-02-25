LSP: Level II Endangered/Missing child advisory issued for Vidalia teen

Shanon Robb, 17, missing teen from Vidalia, La. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | February 25, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 12:03 PM

VIDALIA, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Vidalia Police Department.

Shanon Robb, 17, was reported missing by his parents on Thursday, Feb. 25. He was last seen leaving his home on Linden Street around 3:30 a.m. before being spotted walking west on Highway 131 in Vidalia.

Shanon is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.

He is a teenager with autism and is possibly armed. He was last seen wearing a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. He was also carrying a large duffel bag when he disappeared.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Shanon Robb should immediately contact the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254.

