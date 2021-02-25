Heavy showers likely for several days

(KSLA) - Over the coarse of the next several days, there will be a lot of rain. At times there will be heavy downpours along with some thunderstorms. You’ll need the rain gear for sure through the weekend.
This evening will be the start of some showers moving through. It won’t rain everywhere this evening, but if you have any outdoor plans, you’ll need that umbrella. Most of the shower activity will be light, but will be picking up in intensity as the evening wears on. So, be prepared for that. Temperatures will hang around in the 50s for the most part.
Tonight and Friday morning is when the weather should be at its worst. There will be a lot of heavy downpours with thunderstorms around. There could even be some hail around the I-30 corridor. With that said, there is a marginal risk for severe weather tonight. That is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. Lows tonight will cool to the mid 40s along the I-30 corridor, and the mid 50s everywhere else.
The rain will wind down a little bit Friday afternoon but will not go away. So, you’ll still need the rain gear throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. This is because a stalled front is sitting right over the ArkLaTex and not moving. This will have showers and storms ride along side of this frontal boundary. If you are on the north side of the front, you will have cooler temperatures. On the south side, it will be warmer.
This weekend will be more of the same. Rain here, rain there. I believe Saturday will be more scattered than Sunday. Although Sunday should have more of the heavy downpours and more thunderstorms. So, I have the rain chances up to 50% Saturday, and 70% on Sunday. Both days I would have an indoor plan alternative. Temperatures will be warm and heat up to the 70s.
Monday will also be a wet day with more showers around. There could be a thunderstorm or two, but not many. It will continue to be off an on rain throughout the day. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
There is some indication that by Tuesday, the rain may finally move away! The sunshine could even return by the afternoon! So, brighter days are ahead. Literally! Temperatures will likely warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Keep the umbrella with you for the next several days! Stay dry and have a great rest of the week!
