Heavy rain moves in this evening

Now moving to Friday and the weekend the rain that is moving in later today is going to be hanging out across the region. The heaviest rain looks likely during the morning hours on Friday and will likely cause some headaches for the morning commute, though nothing nearly close to what we saw last week. Temperatures will also be cooler om Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Your weekend forecast continue to look wet, but the rain doesn’t look as heavy as what we are tracking for Friday morning. Nonetheless if you have weekend plans it might be good to take a rain check. Temperatures even with the rain could still make it into the 70s both days .