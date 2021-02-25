Heavy rain moves in this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking moderate and heavy rain that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex beginning later on today and lasting through the weekend and into next week. As we have been saying all week, there is significant potential for several inches of rain across wide parts of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures throughout this deluge are looking fairly comfortable with highs ranging from the upper 50s all the way up into the mid 70s later this weekend and early next week. This is due to the fact that for the most part we will be on the warm side of this stationary front.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab your rain gear as we are tracking wet weather that will be moving in later today. The morning commute should be fine, but starting during the afternoon and continuing through the evening rain will quickly begin to spread throughout the ArkLaTex. Like most of what we are tracking the focus of the rain moving in will be across the northern half of the region. Temperatures today won’t be as mild as the first half of the week, but we should at least get back into the mid-60s this afternoon.
Now moving to Friday and the weekend the rain that is moving in later today is going to be hanging out across the region. The heaviest rain looks likely during the morning hours on Friday and will likely cause some headaches for the morning commute, though nothing nearly close to what we saw last week. Temperatures will also be cooler om Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Your weekend forecast continue to look wet, but the rain doesn’t look as heavy as what we are tracking for Friday morning. Nonetheless if you have weekend plans it might be good to take a rain check. Temperatures even with the rain could still make it into the 70s both days .
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more wet weather to start off the week. We could see heavy rain once again during day on Monday when at this point parts of the ArkLaTex will have had already seen a few inches of rain bringing flood concerns into play. While the rain will last throughout the day temperatures will continue to be warm with highs potentially into the 70s. Finally Tuesday the morning the wet weather should clear out and we could see a return of some sunshine later Tuesday or Wednesday.
In the meantime, get ready for a whole lot of rain! Have a great Thursday!
