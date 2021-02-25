Gov. John Bel Edwards says Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive to state soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state officials have announced the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to come to the state.
This addition will give health providers another vaccine to distribute to the public. One of the biggest issues with vaccine distribution so far has been supply.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Kenley Hargett will interview Louisiana Dept. of Health’s Dr. Joseph Kanter on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and distribution.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.