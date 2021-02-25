City of Shreveport hopes to lift boil advisory Saturday at the latest

The boil advisory in Shreveport should be lifted by Saturday, Feb. 27 at the latest, the mayor says. (Source: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins)
By Rachael Thomas | February 25, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 12:36 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says the city hopes to lift its boil advisory by Saturday, Feb. 27 at the latest.

The mayor posted the update to Facebook Thursday, Feb. 25 around 11:30 a.m.

Water and sewerage crews have been working round the clock to restore water service to customers after severe winter weather moved through the ArkLaTex area the week of Feb. 15. The extreme cold weather, ice, and snow caused water outages across the region.

A number of boil advisories remain in effect at this time. Click here for a running list.

