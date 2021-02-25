Many Shreveport area businesses seriously impacted by winter weather water issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many residents have been dealing with water issues for over a week; area businesses have also been impacted by the problems.
T’s Comfort Foods off Louisiana Avenue in downtown Shreveport had to close for more than a week due to the wintry weather and a water main bust. Owner, Teketia Pipkins, says it resulted in a huge loss of revenue for her restaurant, which opened in December of 2020.
“By me being a new business, we took a hit,” Pipkins said. “I’ve just been trying to make up for it by staying open a little bit later then I usually do, just trying to catch up.”
With the downtown Shreveport area still under a boil advisory, she has also been purchasing gallon jugs of water to continue operating.
“We go through so much water,” Pipkins said. “To make the food, wash the dishes. I went to Music Mountain and have been buying five gallon jugs continuously. I’m going to different stores because they have a limit on how much water you can purchase at each place. I’m spending a lot of money buying water.”
She says when the boil advisory lifts, the restaurant will shift back to its regular schedule.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says the city hopes to lift its boil advisory by Saturday, Feb. 27 at the latest.
