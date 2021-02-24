Tracking several rounds of rain on its way

The rain will wind down a little bit Friday afternoon but will not go away. So, you’ll still need the rain gear throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. This is because a stalled front is sitting right over the ArkLaTex and not moving. This will have showers and storms ride along side of this frontal boundary. If you are on the north side of the front, you will have cooler temperatures. On the sough side, it will be warmer.