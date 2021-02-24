Tracking several rounds of rain on its way

(KSLA) - We will be dealing with multiple rounds of heavy rain for the next several days. There will be breaks at times, but overall the rain is not expected to be done until the beginning of March.
This evening will have a couple light showers around. Not everyone will see rain, but if you have any plans, you may want that umbrella just in case. It will be cloudy, so depending on where you’re at, it may or may not be a very pretty sunset. Just need the clouds to break enough to let the sunlight through. Temperatures this evening will be warm and only cool to the 60s.
Tonight, look for more light showers for parts of the ArkLaTex. It should not be anything too heavy. Just don’t be surprised if you see some raindrops on your windows. Temperatures overnight will cool to the upper 40s to the mid50s.
Thursday should start off dry with not much rain around. There will be a few more showers building in by the afternoon. I would still grab that umbrella as you head out the door. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday night and Friday morning is when the weather should be at its worst. There will be a lot of heavy downpours with thunderstorms around. There could even be some hail around the I-30 corridor. So far, it does not appear to be anything up to the severe level.
The rain will wind down a little bit Friday afternoon but will not go away. So, you’ll still need the rain gear throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. This is because a stalled front is sitting right over the ArkLaTex and not moving. This will have showers and storms ride along side of this frontal boundary. If you are on the north side of the front, you will have cooler temperatures. On the sough side, it will be warmer.
This weekend will be more of the same. Rain here, rain there. I believe Saturday will be more scattered than Sunday. Although Sunday should have more of the heavy downpours and more thunderstorms. Both days I would have an indoor plan alternative. Temperatures will be warm and heat up to the 70s.
Keep the umbrella with you for the next several days! Stay dry and have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.