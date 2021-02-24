National Guard provides portable showers, washing machines for Greenwood residents

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has secured resources through the National Guard to help residents after many of them have been without water for over a week.
The National Guard has brought in portable washing machines, portable showers and pallets of drinking water.
Residents can use the showers and washing machines starting on Wednesday, Feb. 24, in the parking lot of Open Range Fellowship Cowboy Church, 9950 Highway 80. Showers and washing machines will be open daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. until the water is fully restored.
Those wanting to use the washing machines will be limited to one load of laundry per day and must bring their own laundry detergent.
Anyone wanting to use the showers will need to bring their own shampoo, conditioner, flip flops and towels.
Residents can also stop by to receive a case of water. One case per vehicle will be provided until the supply runs out.
According to a press release from the Town, approximately 60% of residents have at least a small amount of water flow to their residence. If any residents know of any water leaks, they can call 318-208-4693 to report them.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.