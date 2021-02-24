Summertime jobs could be scarce due to COVID-19

BREC typically tries to pull applications from all ages for their summer camp programs. They are already accepting applications, trying to look for flexible workers who are available for positions in person or virtual. “We’ll have some individuals who are older individuals that are teachers and educators that will be part of our summer program. So, we have a wide variety of ages and opportunities for anybody who wants to get involved with BREC,” says Brandon Smith who is the assistant superintendent of recreation for BREC.