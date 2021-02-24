State extends housing tax credit application deadline

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) have extended the submission deadline for housing tax credit applications.
The original March 1 deadline has been pushed to Monday, March 8 at 5:00 PM CT to allow extra time for housing developers to secure documentation or other communications needed while people were out of service.
“Last week’s severe winter storm has created unprecedented challenges for many in our communities, and this deadline extension will give developers building affordable housing for Texans more time to submit housing tax credit applications,” said Gov. Abbott. “As the State continues to respond to the aftermath of this storm, we will continue to provide Texans with the support they need to recover.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.