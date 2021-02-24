Bullet grazes man in shooting on Mackey Lane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was grazed by a bullet in a shooting on Mackey Lane in Shreveport.
That’s in the city’s Southern Hills neighborhood.
It happened about 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
There possibly was some type of altercation during which a man shot at another man, grazing one of his legs, according to a police officer on the scene between Bayonne Drive and Letha Loop.
The suspected gunman ran away and soon after was taken into custody on Meriwether Road, authorities say.
The Police Department now has nine units, down from a dozen earlier, on the scene.
Further details are not yet available.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene will be update this account as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.