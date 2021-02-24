Shreveport church giving bottled water to those in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer Grove Baptist Church has joined in the efforts to make sure Shreveport residents have access to bottled water.
Pastor Heath Peloquin says they are no strangers to giving back to the community and, right now, the need is more important than ever.
Anyone still having issues with their water could stop by to grab a case. The church received more than 200 cases of water and an additional 200 on Wednesday morning, Feb. 24, before the distribution started. Some of the water came all the way from Mississippi.
Many people who came by were starting to get their water back but had low pressure.
“We just got some water this morning but very low pressure and so we haven’t been able to wash. We’ve been using the water that we’ve been getting from places to cook with and so we’ll keep water continuing today,” said Fannie Richardson of Shreveport.
Summer Grove Baptist Church is also giving out clothing and food if needed.
