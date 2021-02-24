SFD: Home significantly damaged after fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters reported to the 600 block of W. 63rd Street just after 8:00 p.m. on reports of a house fire.
Upon arrival, officials described a single story home with heavy smoke coming from the eve.
One person was home at the time of the fire and made it out unharmed.
There was significant damage to the right side and back of the home. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
If you are in need of a smoke alarm, please call (318) 673-6740.
