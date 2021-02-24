Select CVS pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Starting on Thursday, Feb. 25, seven select CVS Pharmacies in Louisiana will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Appointments will become available for booking starting on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Vaccines will only be available to individuals meeting state criteria.
“It is absolutely critical that people in Louisiana have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in their communities in a familiar setting like a pharmacy,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, in a news release. “I am thrilled CVS is joining as a partner for the federal pharmacy program in Louisiana, as it will increase our ability to see even more Louisianans go sleeves up as we work to end the pandemic.”
Participating pharmacies in Louisiana include locations in Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Hammond, Lafayette, Metairie and New Orleans.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 1 (800) 746-7287.
Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.
“We appreciate the hard work of all of our pharmacy partners, who have been instrumental from the beginning of this unprecedented crisis,” said LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, in a news release. “The addition of CVS pharmacies to our provider network helps deepen our bench so that Louisianans ultimately have multiple options for how and where they get the COVID vaccine.”
The seven participating pharmacies are among 640 locations across 17 states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.