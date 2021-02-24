Most Shreveport residents should now have water service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s water department says as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, water service is now restored except for a few isolated areas of the city.
Those areas are primarily west Shreveport on the extreme west side of W 70th and some homes on Buncombe Road. Crews have been able to access elevated storage tanks at Pines and 70th and customers should continue to see pressure increasing through the morning.
Some areas of the Highland neighborhood, which did not have water Tuesday, now have water; the same goes for the Queensborough area.
“Everyone should have water by noon,” said William Daniel. “If they don’t, it could be a line break that we are not aware of, or a private problem.”
City officials say hospitals now also have sufficient pressure to operation normally. Pressure will continue to increase throughout the day. The water department is getting ready to take water samples for testing and hopes to lift the boil advisory by Saturday, Feb. 27.
Those still without water should call 318-673-7600 so the water department can determine if it’s a public or private issue.
