Man robs Shreveport dollar store at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about an armed robbery on Tuesday night.
Officers got the call just before 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 to the Family Dollar store in the 2500 block of Hollywood Avenue.
According to police an armed man entered the business and demanded money from the register.
He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. He left the business on foot.
No one was hurt
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
