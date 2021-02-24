Man accused of threatening multiple Titus County elected officials

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they believe is responsible for threatening the lives of multiple county elected officials.
On Wednesday, Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search and arrest warrant in the 1300 block of CR 2720 located in the southwest portion of Titus County. Deputies took into custody 53-year-old Titus County resident Robert Stephen Garrison.
According to reports by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, on or about Wednesday, Garrison allegedly phoned a local newspaper and made threats to kill multiple Titus County elected officials. The sheriff’s office said Garrison has been known to make similar past threats via over the internet.
In response to safety concerns, Titus County Sheriff’s Office said they then deployed the agency’s unmanned aircraft system (UAS) to provide aerial reconnaissance of the property in order to alert approaching deputies of potential dangers they might not otherwise be able to see.
Garrison was located on the property and arrested without incident and several firearms were seized as evidence, the sheriff’s office said.
Garrison is currently held in the Titus County Jail awaiting bond for two state felony charges of Terroristic Threat to a Peace Officer or Judge.
