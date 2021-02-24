LDWF hosting public meeting via Zoom Feb. 24 on proposed changes to hunting seasons, WMA rules and regulations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) say they will hold a virtual public meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 to present and gather comments on the proposed changes to hunting seasons and Wildlife Management Area (WMA) regulations.
The following proposed changes will be discussed:
- 2021-22 and 2022-2023 resident game hunting seasons
- 2021-2022 general and WMA hunting seasons rules and regulations
- 2022 general and WMA turkey hunting season rules and regulations
- 2021-2022 migratory bird hunting season rules and regulations
Public comment will be taken on all items currently under consideration in the Notice of Intent by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC).
To view the full notices of intent and all proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes, click here.
Officials say public comment will be accepted through March 4 at LWFC monthly meetings or may be submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA., 70898-9000 or via e-mail to ttuma@wlf.la.gov by March 4.
