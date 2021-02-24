Inches of rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking a whole lot of rain on the way for the region over the next few days beginning Thursday afternoon. From Thursday afternoon through the weekend and into next week. This is due to a frontal boundary that will be stalling out across the region and it won’t be budging until we get to next week when it will finally clear out of the region. Out ahead of the front temperatures will be very warm with highs in the 60s and 70s and behind the front we are tracking cooler temperatures, but still highs in the upper 50s. With the amount of rain possible flooding could be a concern for parts of the ArkLaTex.