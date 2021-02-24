Inches of rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking a whole lot of rain on the way for the region over the next few days beginning Thursday afternoon. From Thursday afternoon through the weekend and into next week. This is due to a frontal boundary that will be stalling out across the region and it won’t be budging until we get to next week when it will finally clear out of the region. Out ahead of the front temperatures will be very warm with highs in the 60s and 70s and behind the front we are tracking cooler temperatures, but still highs in the upper 50s. With the amount of rain possible flooding could be a concern for parts of the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you only need a light jacket early this morning as we are tracking another very warm day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this afternoon even with ample cloud cover that is expected should be able to get up into the low to mid 70s again this afternoon. While a shower is not out of the question most of us should be able to stay dry Wednesday.
Now as we go through the rest of the week we are tracking weather that will be heading downhill for the ArkLaTex. Rain will start developing across the region Thursday afternoon and will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours for region with the heaviest rain focused along the central and northern portions of the ArkLaTex. While the rain should taper somewhat during the day on Friday we are expecting the wet weather to continue off and on throughout the day and as we head into the weekend.
Moving through the weekend we are tracking more chances for rain as the front will remain stalled across the ArkLaTex. The best potential for more heavy rain will be Sunday morning across the region. Temperatures throughout all of this potential rain will be anywhere from around 60 on Saturday to potentially the mid 70s on Sunday as the location of the frontal boundary will have a major impact on temperatures.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more potential rain on Monday as the front continues to take its sweet time to move through the region. While more rain is possible on Monday we should finally dry out once we get to Tuesday and more tranquil conditions will return. But by the time the rain finally clears out we could see more than three inches of rain in parts of the ArkLaTex bringing a flood concern to parts of the region due to all the snow and ice we saw last week.
As for now, prepare for the rain, but enjoy the warmth today! Have a great Wednesday!
