Greenwood says to stop using the water now

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Greenwood officials want residents and businesses to immediately stop using water from the town’s system.
“If residents continue using water sources, it will extend our outage,” says a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
The town is working to restore water pressure.
“Each day, we move closer to restoration of the town’s water system. It is important that we raise the water pressure at a rate that does not damage our infrastructure.”
Meantime, it is offering portable showers, portable washing machines, drinking water and non-potable water at Open Range Fellowship Cowboy Church, 9950 U.S. Highway 80.
The site is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Members of the Louisiana National Guard are on hand for traffic control.
Drinking water is limited to one case per vehicle while supplies last.
Residents must bring their own containers — five-gallon buckets, ice chests, water jugs, plastic containers, etc. — to get non-potable water for use flushing toilets/hygeine.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.