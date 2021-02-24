Gov. Edwards to hold news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference on Louisiana’s continued response to the coronavirus and recovery from last week’s devastating winter weather at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
The governor is expected to discuss the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Gov. Edwards and officials with the Louisiana Department of Health expanded vaccine eligibility so teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women, and adults 55 and older with severe health conditions became eligible to receive the vaccine on Monday.
Gov. Edwards will also likely announce whether the state will remain in a modified version of Phase 2 of reopening the economy or move into a different phase. His current executive order keeping Louisiana in Phase 2 expires next week on Wednesday, March 3.
RELATED STORIES:
- ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
- States pass their own virus aid, not waiting on Washington
- LSU expects ‘vast majority’ of classes to be face-to-face in Fall 2021, assuming coronavirus vaccinations proceed as expected
- What pregnant women need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine
- 501 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes will receive COVID-19 vaccine this week
Gov. Edwards’ address will be streaming live on this website and carried on WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, and KSLA-TV in Shreveport.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.