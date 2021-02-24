Former Texas bank president sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $11M, burning incriminating records

According to information presented in court, on May 11, 2019, while Moody was President of Enloe State Bank in Cooper, Texas, the bank suffered a fire that investigators later determined to be arson. The fire was contained to the bank’s boardroom, however the entire bank suffered smoke damage. Investigation revealed that several files had been purposefully stacked on the boardroom table, all of which were burned in the fire. Notably, the bank was scheduled for a review by the Texas Department of Banking the very next day. Further investigation revealed Moody had created false nominee loans in the names of several people, including actual bank customers.