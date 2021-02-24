Drive-thru job fair coming to Shreveport in early March

Express Employment Professionals is hosting a drive-thru job fair in Shreveport March 6, 2021. (Source: Express Employment Professionals)
By Rachael Thomas | February 24, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 10:19 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Express Employment Professionals is hosting a job fair in Shreveport in early March.

The event is scheduled for March 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1409 E 70th St. It will be held as a drive-thru due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Anyone seeking a job is invited to drive by, drop off their resumé, and meet with a specialist. Prizes and food will also be available for those who participate.

Types of jobs include:

  • General/heavy laborers
  • CDL drivers and delivery drivers
  • Maintenance technicians
  • Warehouse workers
  • Machine operators
  • Cabinetmakers
  • Carpenters
  • Heavy equipment operators
  • Mechanics and diesel mechanics
  • Commercial painters
  • Forklift operators
  • Welders
  • Shop hands
  • Electricians

