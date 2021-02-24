Drive-thru job fair coming to Shreveport in early March

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Express Employment Professionals is hosting a job fair in Shreveport in early March.
The event is scheduled for March 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1409 E 70th St. It will be held as a drive-thru due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Anyone seeking a job is invited to drive by, drop off their resumé, and meet with a specialist. Prizes and food will also be available for those who participate.
Types of jobs include:
- General/heavy laborers
- CDL drivers and delivery drivers
- Maintenance technicians
- Warehouse workers
- Machine operators
- Cabinetmakers
- Carpenters
- Heavy equipment operators
- Mechanics and diesel mechanics
- Commercial painters
- Forklift operators
- Welders
- Shop hands
- Electricians
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.