Caddo Parish to distribute water on Wednesday, Feb. 23

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, city and parish governmental agencies will distribute water in Shreveport and Caddo Parish on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Locations will begin distributing water at noon, with the exception of Southern University in Shreveport, which opens at 1 p.m.
Each vehicle will be given one case of water while supplies last.
City distribution sites:
- Youree Drive Middle School (enter from Carroll Street)
- Southern Hills Elementary School (enter from Kingston Road)
- C.E. Byrd High School (enter from Gladstone Boulevard)
- Huntington High School (enter from Rasberry Lane)
- Independence Stadium/State Fairgrounds (enter from Greenwood Avenue)
Parish distribution sites:
- North Blanchard Compactor - 7340 LA Hwy. 1
- North Lakeshore Compactor - 5581 N. Lakeshore Dr.
- Hosston Compactor - 15104 Oak St.
- Vivian Public Works Camp - 108 Finley Dr.
- Springridge Public Works Camp - 11928 Greenwood-Springridge Rd.
- Southern University at Shreveport - 3050 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive
A boil advisory remains in effect for Caddo Parish. There will be an increase of chlorine in the water for the next several days out of an abundance of caution. Customers may smell a slight chlorine odor and see a cloudy appearance which is normal. For questions about the boil advisory, call (318) 673-7654.
