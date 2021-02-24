Bossier Parish Meals on Wheels teams up with non-profits to deliver water after winter storm

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (BOHSEP) has teamed up with various non-profits organizations to distribute bottled water to people in need after the winter storms.
BOHSEP sent out a news release Wednesday morning (Feb. 24), saying in the last 48 hours, they’ve worked with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, the City of Bossier City, Bossier Meals on Wheels, and the 211 system, as well as other non-profits, to distribute as much water as possible. Those who regularly get food from Meals on Wheels also received a supply of water.
BOHSEP says this was all made possible thanks to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), the City of Bossier City, and the Louisiana National Guard.
During the height of the winter storms, the Bossier Parish Council on Aging also stepped up to drive dialysis patients to their critical appointments. Driver, Leona Liggett, drove more than 200 miles total transporting patients the week of Feb. 15.
