Authorities investigating report of a shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting has been reported in Shreveport.
It happened about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday on East 68th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The Fire Department now has three units, down from a half dozen initially, responding to a medical emergency on East 68th between Line and Thornhill avenues.
Fourteen police units also are on the scene.
Further details are not yet available.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene will be update this account as more information becomes available.
