3 arrested in drug bust at Fern Ave. apartment complex

Drugs and weapons seized during arrest of Jaylen Cox, Miguel Gomez, and Uzziel Valdez (Source: SPD)
By Rachael Thomas | February 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 10:55 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men are facing gun and drug charges after a bust at an apartment complex on Fern Avenue.

The Shreveport Police Department says agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Feb. 22 at an apartment in the 7000 block of Fern Avenue. During the search, they reportedly found about 221 g of marijuana, six illegally obtained firearms, and more than $46,000 in cash.

The following men are facing charges:

Jaylen Cox, 22

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics
  • Possession of schedule II narcotics
  • Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
Jaylen Cox, DOB: 8/18/1998 (Source: SPD)

Miguel Gomez, 19

  • Possession of schedule I narcotics
  • Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
Miguel Gomez, DOB: 5/11/2001 (Source: SPD)

Uzziel Valdez, 22

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Uzziel Valdez, DOB: 5/5/1998 (Source: SPD)

Cox, Gomez, and Valdez were all booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

