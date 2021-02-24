3 arrested in drug bust at Fern Ave. apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men are facing gun and drug charges after a bust at an apartment complex on Fern Avenue.
The Shreveport Police Department says agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Feb. 22 at an apartment in the 7000 block of Fern Avenue. During the search, they reportedly found about 221 g of marijuana, six illegally obtained firearms, and more than $46,000 in cash.
The following men are facing charges:
Jaylen Cox, 22
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
- Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
Miguel Gomez, 19
- Possession of schedule I narcotics
- Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
Uzziel Valdez, 22
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Cox, Gomez, and Valdez were all booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
