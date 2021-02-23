Wet & warm weather ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex on Monday we are tracking more of the same for the region on Tuesday! Temperatures got up around the 70 degree mark yesterday and you can expect more of the same today with perhaps even warmer temperatures on the way today. But just as quickly as we get a taste of spring we are expecting wet weather to begin to arrive in the region. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday, but we are really watching Thursday night into Friday for some significant rain chances for the ArkLaTex. This would be due to a developing area of low pressure that will be moving through the region. We are also tracking an additional weather maker on the way this weekend that will bring additional rain to northern portions of the region in particular.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we are tracking an amazing day once again for the region. Temperatures are on the cool side this morning down in the 30s, but once we hit sunrise we are expecting temperatures to shoot up across the region. Thanks to ample sunshine and light winds high temperatures will likely get into the 70s all throughout the region today. This will be the perfect day for a nice walk around the neighborhood.
But the perfect weather won’t last though as we are tracking wet weather that will return to the region later this week. Not so much on Wednesday, but an isolated shower throughout the day should not be ruled out. The first real significant chance of rain we are tracking Thursday evening through Friday where a developing area of low pressure could bring some significant rain to the region. Temperatures though will not be taking a major dive as highs should at least be around the 60 degree mark even on Friday as more rain could be possible.
As we look to your weekend forecast we are tracking more potential unsettled weather for the region. Leftover showers will continue throughout the day on Saturday with another developing area of low pressure taking over during the overnight hours and into the day on Sunday. The focus again with the heaviest rain will be along with I-30 corridor with the potential for some spots to pick up over three inches throughout the next week. But even with all this rain temperatures will continue to remain mild with highs potentially in the mid-60s.
So enjoy another great day for the ArkLaTex as changes are on the way soon the region. Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.