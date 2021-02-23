Wet & warm weather ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex on Monday we are tracking more of the same for the region on Tuesday! Temperatures got up around the 70 degree mark yesterday and you can expect more of the same today with perhaps even warmer temperatures on the way today. But just as quickly as we get a taste of spring we are expecting wet weather to begin to arrive in the region. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday, but we are really watching Thursday night into Friday for some significant rain chances for the ArkLaTex. This would be due to a developing area of low pressure that will be moving through the region. We are also tracking an additional weather maker on the way this weekend that will bring additional rain to northern portions of the region in particular.