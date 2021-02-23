Water and MRE distribution efforts continue in DeSoto Parish

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - For DeSoto Parish residents who need water, there will be two sites up and running for at least the next week in Stonewall and Grand Cane.
“We have reached a point now to where most of our water systems are coming back to some capacity,” DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. “At least two are back at full capacity, but we will be under a boil advisory that we expect to continue through next week. That’s why we have set up these water distribution locations. They will remain here until we are no longer under those boil advisories”
Louisiana National Guard members from across Louisiana say they will remain in DeSoto Parish to help until they are no longer needed.
As Director of Homeland Security of DeSoto Parish, Sheriff Richardson has setup two National Guard sites within the parish for water distribution with assistance from the Louisiana National Guard. From 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. every day, the Louisiana National Guard will be giving out water to citizens in need at the Dave Means Building at 10117 Highway 171 in Grand Cane and Stonewall Government Plaza at 1746 Highway 171 in Stonewall.
“We put in a request last week for some locations because we anticipated we would have this extended issue,” Sheriff Richardson said. “We were able to have them operational by this morning. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has been facilitating, acquiring and distributing water using our offices, as well as other first responders, volunteers and the DeSoto Parish School System. We are fortunate for the help because it’s difficult to do that continuously. We only had so much manpower and so much at each location. Having the Louisiana National Guard come in and take this off our plate with everything else we are dealing with is a great help to us and to the community.”
Sheriff Jayson Richardson thanks volunteers, fire districts, local law enforcement, and the DeSoto Parish School Board who devoted their time over the last 6 days to assist in getting water out to our community as quickly as possible. He says over 400,000 bottles of water have been donated to citizens in need.
He says water is their main concern right now. He has also spoken to contractor who will be surveying damage in the parish for the next few days as well.
“As the water is coming back on and pressure is coming back people are finding those leaks in their homes,” Richardson said. “If you find a leak be sure to turn off the water at the valve. That helps the water system as a whole to come back up. That’s going to be the biggest issue is getting the systems back up and making repairs.”
