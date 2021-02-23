Water and MRE distribution efforts continue in DeSoto Parish

“We put in a request last week for some locations because we anticipated we would have this extended issue,” Sheriff Richardson said. “We were able to have them operational by this morning. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has been facilitating, acquiring and distributing water using our offices, as well as other first responders, volunteers and the DeSoto Parish School System. We are fortunate for the help because it’s difficult to do that continuously. We only had so much manpower and so much at each location. Having the Louisiana National Guard come in and take this off our plate with everything else we are dealing with is a great help to us and to the community.”