Arkansas expands vaccinations to 65+; adds 115k to those eligible

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Hutchinson started the press conference addressing the sadness that over 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since March 2020. Flags in Arkansas will be lowered to half-staff in recognition of that grime milestone.
As Phase 1-B continues to be the group that is targeted to be vaccinated, Hutchinson lowered the age available from 70-years-old, to 65-years of age.
Hutchinson announced Tuesday that there are 834 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and 14 new deaths. Hospitalizations are down 43, and Hutchinson commented that this is due to better therapeutics, but also a sign that vaccinations are working.
Dr. Jose R. Romero, says deaths among long-term care residents are going down. “We are winning,” he says. “But we need to continue distancing, wearing our masks, and washing our hands.”
