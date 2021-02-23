Volunteers, donors step up with water to help

(KSLA) — Volunteers far and wide are stepping up to help ensure Northwest Louisiana residents have water during outages arising from last week’s winter storms.
District 18 state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, of Livonia, came Tuesday “with a massive convoy,” as he described it.
LaCombe, who spent a year working in the Caddo district attorney’s office, posted a plea on Facebook asking anyone or any business in Pointe Coupee Parish to help.
“My office is coordinating with elected officials in Shreveport to deliver fresh water to the area to help meet their needs.”
Dany Martin, a Common Ground Community Center volunteer who went to Northwestern State with LaCombe, saw LaCombe’s plea to help the Natchitoches and Shreveport areas and reached out to him.
LaCombe had already started collecting water, reaching out to several politicians and lobbyists and securing three 18-wheelers from several states that were filled with water to drop off at distribution sites in the Shreveport area.
Among the donations was 80 cases of water dropped off Tuesday afternoon to benefit Common Ground Community Center and Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Meantime, members of the American Trucking Association and Louisiana Motor Transport Association are working with Congressman Mike Johnson to donate and deliver truckloads of water on pallets to Willis-Knighton hospitals in Shreveport and Bossier City. The first arrived Tuesday. And more are expected to arrive from Tennessee late Wednesday or early Thursday.
