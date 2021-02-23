Vaccination site opening for Caddo Parish teachers, support staff and daycare workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport is working with the Louisiana Department of Health’s Region 7 office to vaccinate teachers, support staff, daycare workers and K-12 support staff in Caddo Parish.
This vaccination clinic will open on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and is offered to both public and private school teachers. Health care workers are also able to be vaccinated at this clinic.
However, according to LSU Health, the Caddo Parish School Board is notifying public school teachers whether they are to get the shot at the address listed below or to report to a different location.
Employees who are eligible are asked to pre-register before arriving for the vaccine. You can pre-register here.
Here’s everything you need to know:
- Address:
- 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport
- Dates/Times:
- Tuesday, February 23 - Friday, February 26
- 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 27
- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- What to bring:
- ID, insurance information and proof you are an educator or health care worker
An LSU Health official says plans are in place to vaccinate Bossier Parish teachers in March. Officials are also working to bring the vaccine directly to other parts of northwest Louisiana, as doses become available.
